Taxi Cab Driver, Passenger Killed in Westminster Crash; Second Passenger Survives

A taxi cab crashed into a power pole while exiting the 405 Freeway in Westminster killing the driver, a passenger, and leaving another passenger injured Sunday night.

The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. on the northbound Bolsa Avenue off-ramp as the taxi was exiting the freeway at a high rate of speed, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Gonzales said.

The driver of the taxi and one passenger were killed in the crash, Gonzales confirmed. Their identities have not been released.

A second passenger in the vehicle survived the crash in unknown condition.

No further information on the cause of the crash was available.

Video from the scene showed a damaged power pole that appeared to be leaning against a nearby building following the crash.

Power was cut to about 1,000 people, Gonzales said. As of 7:30 a.m., Southern California Edison was reporting only 21 people in the Westminster area were still without power.

The off-ramp was temporarily closed during the investigation, Gonzales said.

KTLA's Gabriel Orendain-Necochea contributed to this report.