1 Dead After Car Goes Over Side of PCH at Mugu Rock, Landing in Water; Southbound Lanes Closed

A search is underway after a car went over the side of the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County and ended up partially submerged in the ocean Tuesday evening, killing at least one person and prompting the closure of all southbound lanes, authorities said.

Witnesses reported that the car “flew off” the cliff at Mugu Rock about 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

One deceased person was recovered from the water, the Ventura Fire County Department said. Authorities have not provided any information about the victim, including a name, age or gender.

The CHP log indicated that a person attempted to help pull a dog from the rocks or the vehicle, and fire officials have confirmed a canine was rescued alive. Witnesses are caring for the dog, the department tweeted.

Resources are expected to remain on scene for about an hour as crews search for any additional victims that might be in the ocean.

All southbound lanes have been shut down amid the search, causing a small backup on the highway, Sky5 aerial video showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

