Citing Trump’s Tax Cuts, Disney Says Its Giving $1,000 Bonuses to 125,000 Employees

Walt Disney Co. is giving $1,000 bonuses to 125,000 employees and spending $50 million to create a new higher education program for workers, the company said Tuesday.
The one-time cash bonuses are for full- and part-time non-executive employees in the United States who have been with the company since Jan. 1.
The new education initiative, which is designed to cover tuition costs for hourly employees, will receive $25 million in annual funding going forward, Disney said in a statement.
The Burbank entertainment giant is the latest major company to announce a plan to disburse money to employees in the wake of the December passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 — which includes a lower tax rate for corporations.
