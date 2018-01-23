Flu Myths vs. the Facts About the Flu With Dr. Michael Lewis
-
Avoiding the Recent Seasonal Flu Increase with Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
36 Dead From Flu in L.A. County, Where Public Health Officials Urge: Get Vaccinated Now
-
36 States, Including California, Report Widespread Flu Activity: CDC
-
More Than 30 People in California Die of Flu in a Week as Disease Spreads Across U.S.
-
With Unusually High Death Toll, California Flu Cases Reach Peak Levels as Health Officials Urge Getting Vaccinated
-
-
Flu Shots: Who Needs Them and Why
-
Michigan Preteen With Flu-Like Symptoms Dies Days After Vomiting at Dinner
-
Flu Cases Spike in California, Bringing Medicine Shortages, Packed ERs and a Rising Death Toll
-
Death Toll From Flu Season Jumps in California
-
Boy Dies Days After Undergoing Surgery in Miami to Remove 10-Pound Tumor Covering His Face
-
-
‘Nobody Ever Thinks It Will Happen to Them’: 27-Year-Old Tustin Woman Dies After Getting the Flu
-
Arizona Woman Hospitalized With Flesh-Eating Disease After Being Diagnosed With the Flu
-
Riverside County Health Officials Warn of Spike in Flu-Related Issues; 1 Death Blamed on Illness