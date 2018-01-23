Fontana Man ID’d as Victim of Wrong-Way Crash on 210 Freeway in Claremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man who was killed in a head-on collision in Claremont with a wrong-way driver who authorities say was driving a stolen car truck when she triggered a series of crashes on the 210 Freeway has been identified as 69-year-old Daniel Castillo, of Fontana. Mary Beth McDade reports from Fontana for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 23, 2018.