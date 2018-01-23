Healthy Game Day Eats With Chef Richard Ingraham

Private Chef to NBA Stars and Celebs and author of the cookbook “Eating Well to Win – Inspired Living Through Inspired Cooking” Chef Richard Ingraham joined us live with super bowl party eats made healthy. Chef Richard is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s personal chef. The cookbook is available on Amazon. You can also go to Chef Richard’s website.