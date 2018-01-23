L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. Ends Investigation Into Deputy Ignoring Shooting Call

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has completed an internal investigation into a deputy who was seen in a video declaring his intention to ignore a call about a shooting, but it has not determined if he will be punished for the incident, an official said.
The deputy, Jeremy Joseph Fennell, remains on paid leave pending a separate probe into allegations that he was violent with an ex-girlfriend.
Fennell, 27, was sitting in his patrol car in uniform when he recorded a video message to his ex-girlfriend, telling her he wanted her attention so badly that he would not respond to an incoming radio call about a possible gunshot victim.
After the woman published the video on YouTube last February, the department said an internal investigation into the incident was underway. The review was completed on Jan. 10, but a decision about whether to discipline Fennell has not been made, said agency spokeswoman Nicole Nishida.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.