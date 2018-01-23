× O.C. Assemblyman: California Attorney General Should Be Prosecuted Over Immigration Remarks

GOP gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen called on the Trump administration to prosecute California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra for warning businesses that he would seek fines if they violate a new state law that prohibits them from voluntarily giving employee information to federal immigration authorities.

Allen, speaking on Fox News on Monday night, said Becerra is obstructing justice.

“He has crossed the line. This is now a criminal offense,” Allen said. “Department of Justice needs to come, [U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff] Sessions and Trump need to come to California, literally arrest, indict Xavier Becerra for breaking federal law.”

Allen, a Huntington Beach assemblyman, was reacting to a press conference Becerra held last week in which he warned businesses they could face fines of up to $10,000 if they violate a new state law that bars businesses from giving away employee information to immigration officers without a court order or subpoena.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.