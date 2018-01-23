Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Panorama City; Driver in Custody After Allegedly Attempting to Flee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian in Panorama City and then attempting to flee the scene is in custody Tuesday morning after his vehicle broke down nearby, police said.

The pedestrian was crossing Roscoe Boulevard just east of the Woodman Avenue intersection when he was struck by a white van that was traveling westbound at about 5:50 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Bill Bustos said.

The unidentified victim, who was between 55 and 60 years old, suffered "very, very serious injuries," Bustos said.

LAPD officers and FBI agents witnessed the crashed and immediately called 911 to get help for the victim, but he died at the scene, Bustos said.

After striking the man, Bustos said the driver fled the scene without rendering aid, but his vehicle became disabled and he was taken into custody.

The driver's identity has not been released, but he was said to be between 20 and 25 years.

Investigators have not determined if impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Police Department at 818-644-8000.