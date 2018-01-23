Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian in Mid-City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who stuck and killed a pedestrian in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Crenshaw Boulevard struck the woman, who was in the crosswalk, at the Washington Boulevard intersection about 2:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The unidentified woman, who police said was 36 years old, died at the scene.

Witness Marinella Baldwin told KTLA she saw the young woman step into the street and kneel down in one of the lanes.

The woman then "put her hands over her face and then put her face down on the pavement so she was kind of in a fetal position," Baldwin said.

The woman stayed there until a car came by and ran her over, Baldwin said. "The car didn't hit her with the tires, but ran over her with the body of the car and kept going."

The driver fled the area without stopping to help the victim, the Police Department stated.

Police are asking for anyone with further information to call them at 213-473-0234. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).