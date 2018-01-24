El Cajon Lifts Homeless Feeding Ban That Resulted in Arrest of Volunteers

The city of El Cajon, which found itself under an international spotlight because of a ban on feeding the homeless, lifted the temporary order on Tuesday.

City officials enacted the ban on sharing food in city parks in October as a safety measure after the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declared the region’s growing hepatitis A outbreak a public health emergency.

On Tuesday, the county ended its health emergency declaration and the city of El Cajon followed suit.

“We’re happy that the hep A emergency is over,” said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells. “As we always said, the ban was lifted the moment we were aware of that.”

Nothing is going to stop her from sharing food with whoever she wants. #BreakTheBan #ElCajon #MLKDayofService pic.twitter.com/3Re4aiqtAa — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) January 15, 2018

Read the full story on LATimes.com.