Frank Buckley Interviews: Cenk Uygur, The Young Turks

Cenk Uygur is the host and founder of The Young Turks, a popular online news and politics show with a politically progressive point of view. Cenk is also the CEO of The Young Turks (TYT) Network. TYT has an audience of 200 million views per month and counts 12 million subscribers to its online network. TYT says it is ranked #1 in the news/information/politics segment in unique viewers and video views among viewers 18-24 years old.

Cenk is a leading voice in progressive politics and was one of Senator Bernie Sanders’s early supporters during the 2016 election cycle. In 2015, he was named to Mediaite’s “25 Most Influential People in Political News.” He has also appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s NextGen 50 list.

During this podcast, Cenk discusses the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, his continuing support for Senator Bernie Sanders, and he responds to criticisms of blog posts that he wrote in the early 2000s that were disparaging to women.



