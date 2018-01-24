Judge Who Sentenced Brock Turner to 6 Months in Jail for Sexual Assault Near Stanford Faces Recall Vote

The Santa Clara County judge who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a woman after a fraternity will be up for a recall vote later this year, the Registrar of Voters announced on Tuesday.
Though only a fraction of the 94,539 signatures submitted in a recall petition on Jan. 11 were counted, officials found more than enough for the measure to qualify Judge Aaron Persky’s recall for a countywide vote, officials said.
In March 2016, Brock Turner, a three-time All-American high school swimmer, was found guilty of sexually assaulting “Emily Doe” after a fraternity party.
The college athlete was facing a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison for the January 2015 assault.
37.333658 -121.890704