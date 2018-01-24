LAPD Officers Shot at While Responding to Shooting Call in Leimert Park, Police Say

LAPD officers were fired at, but none were struck or hurt, when they responded to a shooting call in Leimert Park on Wednesday night, police said.

Units responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Third Avenue about 8:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

One victim was found with at least one gunshot wound, Im said. The individual was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

While at the location, a gunman shot at officers, prompting them to put out a help call, according to Im.

None of the officers were injured, but Sky5 aerial video scene showed the glass of one police patrol car had been shattered.

A perimeter has been set up in the area while police search for the shooter.

Authorities have not released a suspect description, and no additional information was provided.