Metro CEO ‘Extremely Disappointed’ by LAPD Treatment of 18-Year-Old Woman Pulled From Subway Train

January 24, 2018

The chief executive of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday said he was “extremely disappointed” by a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant’s treatment of a young woman who was pulled from a subway train and detained because she refused to take her foot off a seat.

Bethany Renee Nava is seen being pulled off a Metro train on Jan. 22, 2018. (Credit: Brock Bryan)

“Our riders deserve better,” Phil Washington said in a statement. “We want the Metro system to be a safe environment for everyone. I expect more from our law enforcement partners.”

Bystander video (Warning: Video contains explicit language) of the incident was posted to Facebook on Monday and follows a recent police crackdown on code-of-conduct violations on trains. Such violations include eating, drinking, vaping, gambling, littering and placing feet or shoes on seats.

The LAPD began a use-of-force investigation Monday after receiving a complaint about the incident at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station, Deputy Chief Bob Green said. Two women were detained in the incident.

