Mother’s Boyfriend Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Who Was Reported Missing

Prosecutors have determined a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing months ago in North Carolina was killed by chloroform poisoning and charged her mother’s boyfriend with murder in the death, officials announced Wednesday.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, 32, was the one who originally reported Mariah Woods missing on Nov. 27, 2017, saying she had disappeared from their after Jacksonville, North Carolina, home, the night before sometime after all the children had been put to bed, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At the time, Kimrey had explained that the young girl got up once but was sent back to bed; then, at another point, he left for a time and forgot to lock the door, he claimed.

Officials did not reveal much about the condition of Mariah Woods’ body when it was found Dec. 2 in a Pender County creek. But that same day, Kimrey charged with concealing Woods’ death and burglary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday he was hit with an additional charge of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury or death, along with first-degree murder.

The 3-year-old’s mother, Kristy Woods, has been cooperative with the investigation, officials said.

“These additional charges do not mean the investigation is concluded but will continue until all leads and information is thoroughly evaluated,” the sheriff’s release states.

Deputies say they have recovered 250 pieces of evidence, many of which are being examined by the FBI Forensics Lab.

The charges were announced Wednesday, one day after Mariah’s cause of death was officially determined. Although a basic autopsy had been completed Dec. 4, medical examiners were awaiting the results of additional testing.

Kimrey was set to appear in court Wednesday. He has been in custody since Dec. 2 under a secured $1.01 million appearance bond, sheriff’s officials said.