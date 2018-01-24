Officials Investigate After Transit Bus Crashes Into Building in West Covina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators are working to determine how exactly a transit bus wound up T-boned into a West Covina office building.

The Foothills Transit bus was carrying no passengers as it headed east down Cameron Avenue around 9:20 a.m., West Covina police said in a statement.

Shortly thereafter, the driver lost control while attempting to turn left onto Sunset Avenue, police said. The vehicle continued to verge left over the center divider and ran straight into the building at 767 S. Sunset Ave.

The driver was not harmed, officers said.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes of Sunset Avenue between Cameron Avenue and West Covina Parkway for five hours, until around 2:30 p.m.

The building involved appears to be inhabited by medical offices. No one was harmed, but everyone was forced to evacuate, police said.

Officials could not immediately provide a monetary estimate of the damage wrought but said it was significant.

Foothill Transit is the transportation authority for 22 cities in the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys in Los Angeles County. The agency had not issued a statement on the crash as of Wednesday afternoon.