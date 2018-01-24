Orange County DA to Announce If Officer Who Fired Gun During Dispute With Teen Will Be Charged

The Orange County District Attorney is expected to announce a filing decision Tuesday regarding an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fired his gun during a videotaped clash with several teenagers in Anaheim last year.

The decision on whether to file charges against Officer Kevin Ferguson will be announced by Tony Rackauckas during a scheduled 10 a.m. news conference, the DA’s office stated.

Ferguson discharged his weapon during a confrontation with a 13-year-old boy that was captured on video in the area of Euclid Street and Palais Road in Anaheim on Feb. 21, 2017.

The incident resulted from what Anaheim police described as an “ongoing dispute” between Ferguson and several juveniles who were walking across his lawn.

Ferguson told investigators he tried to detain one of the juveniles after the teen said he was going to shoot him.

The teen disputed ever saying he was going to shoot Ferguson and told authorities he actually said he was going to “sue him.”

Video of the incident, which garnered national attention, showed Ferguson holding the boy when several other juveniles got involved and approached the off-duty officer.

At one point, Ferguson is knocked to the ground and surrounded by the group.

The video shows Ferguson get up and pull a gun from his waistband.

Ferguson then fired a single shot into the ground, prompting the crowd to back away.

Two boys, including the 13-year-old, were initially arrested but then released following the incident.

Ferguson, who was not arrested, was placed on administration leave.

A civil lawsuit was later brought against Ferguson by the parents of one of the teenagers involved.