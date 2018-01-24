Parents Warned of Attempted Kidnapping of Student Near Eagle Rock High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The principal of Eagle Rock High School sent an email Tuesday warning parents about an attempted kidnapping that occurred near the school earlier this week.

About 3 p.m. Monday a student was walking home from the high school near Campus Road and Escarpa Drive when she noticed she was being followed by a man, the email read.

The girl told police the man tried to lure her into his car when she reached the top of a hill, but she managed to get away.

The incident was reported to police by a parent of the student and the information was relayed to the school.

An extra Los Angeles School Police Department patrol car was placed in the neighborhood following the incident, the email stated.

The attempted kidnapper was described as a 20 to 25-year-old white man wearing jeans and a hoodie.

The man was driving a black vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LASPD at 213-625-6631 or the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-344-5701.