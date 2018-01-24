Spokesman for Trump Campaign Adviser Is 1 of 4 Americans Killed in Afghanistan Hotel Attack

Glenn Selig, spokesman for Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates, was killed in the weekend Kabul hotel attack, according to a statement from spokesperson for The Publicity Agency and Selig Multimedia Inc., his Florida-based companies.

Four Americans were killed in the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to the US State Department.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on January 20 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. We can confirm that there were four US citizens killed and two injured. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded. Out of respect for the families of the deceased, we have no further comment,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Selig represented Gates in recent months, as Gates faces criminal charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Selig also played a role in promoting a legal defense fund for Gates in December.

“Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel,” the Selig Multimedia representative said in the statement. “Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father.

“The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received,” the statement added. “Moving forward we kindly request privacy and compassion as we process this terrible situation.”

Selig’s firm’s spokesperson added: “Glenn was in Kabul on a potential success story involving Afghanistan and its steps to battle extremism. The focus was highlighting the country’s new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women.”

The spokesman declined to name Selig’s client for the Afghanistan work.

At least 22 people were killed during a 12-hour standoff with security forces after gunmen raided the hotel, Afghan authorities said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement Sunday condemning the attack.

“The United States stands with the government and people of Afghanistan,” he said. “We remain firmly committed to supporting Afghan efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country. Violence like what we witnessed yesterday has no place in Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world.”