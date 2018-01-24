Trump to Schumer: ‘If There Is No Wall, There Is No DACA’

Posted 5:37 AM, January 24, 2018, by

President Donald Trump blasted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to pull a border wall from negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying a wall is required as part of any potential deal.

President Donald Trump makes remarks after he signs a Section 201 action in the Oval Office, at the White House, January 23, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images)

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!” the President tweeted Tuesday night.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that a staffer who works for Schumer called the White House on Monday and said the proposal, which Schumer put on the table during a Friday meeting with Trump, was no longer operative.

Over the weekend, Congress forced a government shutdown over immigration policy disputes, including funding for the wall and the future of DACA recipients.

Including funding for a border wall in immigration reform talks could push away liberal Democrats from supporting long-term funding, but attract conservative Republicans to getting behind a deal.

