UC Regents to Vote on Increasing Tuition, Fees by $342 for California Students

University of California regents face a showdown with Gov. Jerry Brown as they prepare to vote Wednesday on a plan to raise tuition and student services fees for the next academic year.
The proposed increase would amount to 2.7% — or $342 for state students.
Brown opposes any increase, though his 2018-19 budget proposal would give the 10-campus public research university system $34 million less than UC officials expected. In recent years, he has increased UC's base budget by 4%. This year he is suggesting 3%.
He recently said UC officials must live within their means, cut costs and "more creatively engage in the process of making education more affordable."
