UC Regents to Vote on Increasing Tuition, Fees by $342 for California Students

Posted 8:29 AM, January 24, 2018, by and , Updated at 09:18AM, January 24, 2018

University of California regents face a showdown with Gov. Jerry Brown as they prepare to vote Wednesday on a plan to raise tuition and student services fees for the next academic year.

UC San Diego students protest a proposed tuition increase in 2014. (Credit: Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

The proposed increase would amount to 2.7% — or $342 for state students.

Brown opposes any increase, though his 2018-19 budget proposal would give the 10-campus public research university system $34 million less than UC officials expected. In recent years, he has increased UC's base budget by 4%. This year he is suggesting 3%.

He recently said UC officials must live within their means, cut costs and "more creatively engage in the process of making education more affordable."

