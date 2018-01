A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Orange County early Thursday morning.

The quake struck about 8 miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon at 2:09 a.m., the United States Geological Survey reported.

The shaking was felt as far away as Lake Hughes, Barstow and San Diego, viewers told KTLA.

Jeff P. from Corona said there was a loud rumbling followed by a huge jolt when the quake struck.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.