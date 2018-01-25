Ballast Point Will Bring First-Ever Beer Garden to Downtown Disney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

San Diego-based brewery Ballast Point will be opening a new location at Disneyland Resort, according the KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The tap house will be home to the first-ever brewery, tasting room and outdoor beer garden in Downtown Disney when it opens later this year, according to a press release. It will also include a three-barrel "research and developing" operation and offer limited-edition beers sold only in Downtown Disney.

Along with the labels' award-winning beers, the Ballast Point eatery will offer salads, appetizers and entrees as well as a "Taste of San Diego" menu with popular Baja-style fish tacos. The 7,000-square-foot space will be located across from Catal Restaurant and the Uva Bar.

The Downtown Disney district, which is open to the public without a ticket, has allowed alcohol since 2001. Disneyland Park, however, still bans alcohol to keep in line with its founder Walt Disney's vision.

The Ballast Point restaurant will be open to all ages and have a children's menu, the company said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ballast Point to Downtown Disney," said Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney. "Our guests are constantly asking for new and innovative dining experiences, and Ballast Point's selection of award-winning beers, locally inspired cuisine and friendly atmosphere make them a perfect fit."

It will be the brewer's first Orange County location, according to Ballast Point.

The addition is part of a larger refurbishment of Downtown Disney that will include changes to other retail locations, including the flagship World of Disney store.

Other new features throughout the year will include a bowling alley opening Jan. 29 and another new beer spot, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, also opening later this year.