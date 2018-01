Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pit bull named Salt was abandoned by her owners three years ago, left at a boarding facility in the Antelope Valley. She's been looking for a new family ever since. Kacey Montoya reports from Palmdale for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 25, 2018.

For more information about Salt, contact Tails of Hope Staffie Haven.

http://www.staffiehaven.org

Email: info@staffiehaven.org

Phone: 661-418-7112