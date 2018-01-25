Gold Medal Boxer, East L.A. Youth Trainer Pleads Not Guilty to Molestation, Child Porn Charges

An Olympic gold medalist and youth boxing coach in East Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he molested one of his students and possessed child pornography.

Paul Gonzales, 53, was charged this month with eight felony counts, including four counts of committing lewd acts upon a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors said. His bail has been set at $545,000.

Prosecutors say Gonzales groomed one of his young students and molested her before a family member reported the misconduct in December.

Gonzales won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. He’s been a boxing coach for the last 10 years at the Eddie Heredia Boxing Club, which is operated by the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department.

