Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Sues Company, Alleging ‘Endless Offensive, Degrading and Sexually Harassing’ Acts

Harvey Weinstein’s former personal assistant sued him and his former company Thursday, alleging “endless offensive, degrading, and sexually harassing” acts with almost daily touching at the hands of her boss.

For two years, Sandeep Rehal alleges, she was forced to work in a hostile work environment catering to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual appetites and activities and attending to his family members, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in New York.

The suit alleges she served his every need, including supplying him with clean underwear, preparing for and cleaning up after his sexual encounters and often removing semen from the couch in his office and disposing of his used condoms.

“I am Harvey Weinstein and you are at Weinstein University. I decide whether you graduate,” Weinstein told Rehal, according to the lawsuit.

