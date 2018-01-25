Home Surveillance Video Captures Alleged Prowlers in San Fernando Valley

Multiple home security cameras have recently captured what appeared to be the same men prowling around several homes in the San Fernando Valley, possibly trying to break in, prompting residents to warn others to be on the lookout. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 25, 2018.