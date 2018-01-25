Puppy Dies After Being Brutally Beaten, Shot and Hanged From Tree in Sacramento; ‘We Have to Catch This Person,’ Official Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: The video and accompanying article contain information and details that are disturbing.

A 4-month-old dog died after being brutally beaten, shot with a BB gun and hanged by her leash from a tree in Sacramento, and a $12,000 reward was offered on Wednesday find the puppy's killer or killers.

"It's a horrific case. It's probably the worst one I've seen since I've been here working for the city," Chief Animal Control Officer Jase Huggins told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Last Friday, a passerby made the gruesome discovery while walking along the bike path near Riverside Boulevard and Rio Viale Court, south of Land Park.

The dog is believed to a Chihuahua-terrier mix. She weighed about 12 pounds.

"From nose to tail, there wasn't any part of this puppy -- about a 4-month-old puppy -- that didn't have fractures somewhere on her body," Huggins said. "She had abdominal trauma that was so bad that the veterinarian described her liver to look like hamburger meat."

Residents in the area are horrified about the case, and they desperately want whoever is responsible to be brought to justice.

"I'm watching everything all the time when I'm down here cause you never know when they're gonna come out," Steven Beard, who lives in the area, told KTXL.

Investigators are relying on the public for help in making an arrest.

"We have to catch this person. ... We have a really high concern when we see this amount of violence perpetrated against a defenseless animal like that," Huggins said. "That that person is capable of committing violence against another person, another child and another animal."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.