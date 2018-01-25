Santa Clarita Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Trying to Kill Father by Driving Off Cliff

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in state prison after prosecutors found he purposely drove a pickup off a cliff with the intent of murdering his father, officials said Thursday.

Defendant Sean McClelland had pleaded no contest to his charges of kidnapping and attempted murder and was sentenced on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The Saugus resident was with his parents on the Fourth of July in 2016 before the violence broke out, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested that day after threatening his father and mother with a machete before getting into the vehicle with his 68-year-old father.

He drove the car down an embankment near where Templin Highway meets the 5 Freeway for more than 500 feet, officials said.

He had led firefighters on an hour-long chase through hillside chaparral after the pickup crashed, according to the San Clarita Valley Signal.

McClelland completed a mental assessment as part of the proceedings and was deemed fit to stand trial, the newspaper reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

No further details were available.