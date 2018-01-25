‘Suge’ Knight’s Former Lawyer Arrested at Long Beach Courthouse, Held on $1-Million Bail

An attorney who previously represented former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight during his ongoing murder case was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, officials said.

Matthew Fletcher, 53, was arrested at the Long Beach courthouse around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Robert Alexander of the department’s Carson Station.

Alexander said Fletcher had been arrested on a warrant, but he did not know what charges the attorney was booked on. Fletcher is being held in lieu of $1-million bail and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday morning, Alexander said.

In August, Los Angeles County prosecutors accused Fletcher, Knight and others of engaging in witness tampering in a 22-page court filing related to the former rap impresario’s pending murder case.

