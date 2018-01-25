Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Alhambra Backyard

Authorities respond to a suspicious death investigation in Alhambra on Jan. 25, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an Alhambra backyard Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Alhambra police responded to the 1200 block South Sierra Vista Avenue about 4:40 p.m. and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives from the sheriff’s homicide bureau were called to “investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death.”

No additional information was released, but Alhambra police asked residents to avoid the area.

Police said there was no threat to residents.