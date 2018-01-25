Sylmar Father Whose Lived in U.S. Since He Was 2 Faces Deportation After Traffic Stop, Attorney Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members are worried about the possible deportation of a 30-year-old father of two from Sylmar, who they say has lived in the U.S. since being brought here when he was 2.

Raymond Torres' attorney says her client was arrested on Jan. 11 after being pulled over for a traffic stop by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Deportation proceedings against Torres were started after officials determined he had no legal citizenship status and a past criminal record, the attorney said.

The attorney says agents should never have pulled Torres over without reasonable suspicion. She wants the case against Torres thrown out.

Abigail Arellano believes her brother was targeted by ICE officials, who she says arrested him as he was headed to Fenton Charter School in Lakeview Terrace to drop off his son.

Arellano says Torres was told after he was taken into custody he was arrested because of his criminal record.

ICE issued a statement about Torres' case Thursday.

"In addition to unlawfully entering the United States, Mr. Torres Mesa has a criminal history in this country that includes DUI and felony narcotics possession," part of the statement read.

The statement goes on to say the agency is focusing its resources "on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security."

Advocates for Torres say he poses no threat or harm to the community.

Torres is the father of a 3- and 7-year-old, and has been living in the U.S. since he was brought here by his grandmother. He hardly speaks any Spanish and has no family in Mexico, Arellano said outside the courtroom Thursday.

Torres works as a manager at a solar panel company in Chatsworth and is a youth football coach, Arellano told the San Fernando Valley Sun. "He's very engaged in the community," Arellano said.

Torres was scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning, which was continued until Feb. 12. It was unclear if he was granted bond at the hearing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on Torres' behalf.