Video Captures Shootout in Broad Daylight on Florida Street; Search Continues for 1 of the Gunmen

Authorities in Florida are searching for a man who pulled up to an intersection and opened fire, prompting a shootout in the middle of the street.

The incident occurred around noon on Jan. 22 at the intersection of North W Street and West Fairfield Drive near Pensacola and was captured on another driver's dashcam, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office stated on Twitter when they posted the video.

The video shows vehicles stopped at a red light when a silver Lexus pulls up and a man points a gun out of the driver's side window and opens fire.

A passenger in the targeted vehicle, described by authorities as a gold Toyota, immediately jumps out and takes cover behind a red pickup truck.

Seconds later, the man runs out from behind the truck with his own gun in hand and begins shooting at the Lexus as it is speeding away.

The passenger then runs back to the Toyota and it leaves the scene.

Deputies later found the Toyota and arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Olds, but they are still searching for the driver of the Lexus, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 27-year-old Jonathan James Harris.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug related.

*Warning this video maybe graphic to some viewers*

Arrested: Jeremy Olds, DOB: 9/10/87

On January 22nd around noon the two vehicles in this video stopped at “W” Street and Fairfield Drive. Two suspects begin shooting at one another in the street. 1/4 @WPNNTalk790 @WKRG pic.twitter.com/FwgYwbnxDV — ECSO News (@ECSONews) January 23, 2018