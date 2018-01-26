× 2 Students Arrested After Separate Threats of Violence Against Corona High School, Police Say

Two students have been arrested after alleged criminal threats against Corona High School were uncovered on social media, police said Friday.

In the first incident, authorities received information on Thursday night regarding a threat of violence toward the high school campus, located at 1150 W. 10th St., according to a news release from the Corona Police Department.

Investigators looked through social made posts, allegedly made by a male student, and then arrested the 15-year-old, the release stated. Police did not find any weapons when they searched the boy’s home.

In a separate incident on Friday, an 18-year-old Corona High School student is accused of posting a photo of himself with a weapon and making a threat toward students, police said. The school’s administration saw the post online and brought it to the attention of the school’s resource officer.

Authorities then identified the student and detained him.

During the investigation, police determined the weapon in the photo had been rented from a shooting range; no weapons were found at his residence, according to the release.

The threats were deemed to be not credible, the Corona-Norco Unified School District said in a message to parents. The statement noted that the district takes all threats to campus safety seriously.

Additional police were at the campus Friday to reassure students and staff.

Police did not identify either teen amid the ongoing investigation.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.