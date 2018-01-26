5 Metro Green Line Stations Close for Construction, Impacting LAX Shuttle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Green Line riders who use an airport shuttle to get to and from LAX face a change in pickup location and a longer ride starting Friday.

The G Shuttle to LAX, free to Green Line passengers who pay $1.75 one-way train fares, will stop at the Hawthorne/Lennox Station about four miles east of the airport rather than closer Aviation/LAX Station, according to an LAX announcement Monday.

Passengers can expect to add 30 minutes to their airport commute starting at 9 p.m. Friday when the Aviation/LAX Station and four others — Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach — temporarily close.

The airport says the closures are required for access to the tracks during construction on the upcoming Crenshaw/LAX Line.

