$721M in Cocaine Seized by Coast Guard Since November Unloaded in San Diego

The Coast Guard on Thursday began unloading more than $721 million worth of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean, including some that was located with the help of drone surveillance that a Coast Guard vice admiral called “a game changer.”

Between late November and early January, more than 47,000 pounds of cocaine were seized in 23 separate interdictions by U.S. and Canadian forces operating in international waters off the coasts of Central America and South America, officials said.

On Thursday, cocaine bundles, some of them wrapped in colorful nylon mesh, were piled high on pallets on the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton at the B Street Pier in San Diego.

Officials said the narcotics will be turned over to federal agents and used to investigate and prosecute drug traffickers before eventually being destroyed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.