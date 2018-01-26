Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport joined us live to tell us all about the worlds cutest sporting event Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV. Animal Planet’s original adoption extravaganza is back and furrier than ever with two hours of fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties. And this year…BaubleBar is partnering with Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl 2018 to launch an assortment of fun collars and leashes. You can catch the Puppy Bowl on Sunday, Feb 4 at noon on the Animal Planet. For more information, visit their website.

For more information on the limited edition line of collars and leashes seen in the segment, you can go to Bauble Bar. And for more information on the adorable puppies seen in the segment that available for adoption, visit Paw Works.