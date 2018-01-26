Burning Big Rig Prompts Closure of Southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fiery big rig crash on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley left all lanes closed and debris strewn across the roadway early Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 3:41 a.m. near Sunland Boulevard when the big rig lost control and crashed into the center divider, prompting the truck to catch on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log.

Video from the scene showed massive flames coming from the big rig, which was separated into two pieces.

Twenty-nine firefighters had the flames extinguished in 26 minutes, however, cheese that was being transported by the truck was left all over the freeway lanes, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman stated in a news alert.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in good condition, Bastman stated.

Investigators have not yet talked to the driver about what may have caused the crash, CHP spokeswoman Sahara Suazo said.

The freeway was expected to be closed for several more hours as crews continued to clean up the mess, Suazo said at about 6 a.m.

