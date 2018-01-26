× California’s New Goal Is 5 Million Electric Cars on State Roads by 2030 Under Governor’s Executive Order

California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to put 5 million electric cars on the state’s roads by 2030.

Brown announced the new goal in his State of the State speech this week, and formalized the target in an executive order issued Friday.

“This executive order aims to curb carbon pollution from cars and trucks and boost the number of zero-emission vehicles driven in California,” Brown said in a statement.

Currently, the state’s goal is to have 1.5 million such cars on the road by 2025. Transportation is California’s largest source of greenhouse gases. Two years ago, lawmakers approved a target of reducing carbon emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

