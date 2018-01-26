Discovery of Women’s Bodies in Freezer, Lake Lead to NorCal Man’s Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman's body was found in a freezer in an Arbuckle man's home early Thursday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the home on Hillgate Road shortly before 4 a.m. Investigators say discovered the body when they looked inside a chest freezer in a bedroom, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

A second woman's body was found in a pond on the same property. She has also not been identified.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide investigation. He has been identified as Martin Ehrke of Arbuckle and is facing two counts of murder.

There is no word on the age of the women, or their relationship to the suspect. But law enforcement did say that the two women lived on the property where they were found.

“They were currently known to be staying here. On and off," said Lt. Mark Contreras with the Colusa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says there is not a threat to the public.