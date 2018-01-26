× Fight Over Charles Manson’s Estate Will Take Place in Los Angeles County

Family and friends fighting over Charles Manson’s body and estate will have to take their cases to separate counties, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Friday.

The battle over Manson’s estate — and no one seems to know what that is, because he spent the last decades in prison — will take place in Los Angeles County, Judge David J. Cowan said.

That’s because the last place Manson lived, and is therefore considered his legal “domicile,” was Spahn Ranch in Chatsworth, the judge said. The estate could include potentially lucrative rights to the use of Manson’s image as well as songs he wrote and any other property.

Manson was the mastermind of the gory rampage that claimed the life of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others during two August nights in Los Angeles in 1969. The problematic prisoner with a swastika carved into his forehead generated a cult following during four decades of imprisonment.

