Former Disney Star Adam Hicks, Girlfriend Charged in Connection With Burbank Armed Robberies

Former Disney Channel star Adam Hicks and his girlfriend have been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Burbank this week, and two of the victims were in their 70s, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Hicks, who starred in “Zeke and Luther,” and Danni Tamburo were both charged with three counts of attempted second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

The case also includes a special allegation that a handgun was used during the crimes and that some of the victims were over 65.

The incidents began about 5:15 a.m. in Burbank.

Hicks and Tamburo allegedly robbed or attempted to rob five people, including two women, 71 and 73, respectively.

Hicks and Tamburo are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Hicks faces a maximum sentence of more than 60 years in prison, while Tampuro faces more than 15 years, officials said.

34.180839 -118.308966