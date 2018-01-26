Take 5 to Care with the American Heart Association of Los Angeles. The Heart Association will be providing free blood pressure screenings to the Watts community this Saturday, February 3 at the Imperial Courts Recreation Center. The guidelines for high blood pressure recently changed, with the new target numbers set below 130 over 80. The event is a great opportunity to know your numbers so you can be informed and stay healthy. The screenings are taking place this Saturday, February 3 at 2250 East 114th street in Watts. (Click to see a map of the location.)

You can learn more about being heart healthy at http://heart.org