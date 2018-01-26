Kentucky Lawmakers Push to Allow Armed Staff in Schools Following Deadly Campus Shooting

In response to a deadly school shooting in western Kentucky this week, some state lawmakers are pushing to pass a bill that would allow school districts to appoint campus staff members to become armed guards.
On Tuesday, authorities said a 15-year-old boy shot and killed two students and wounded 18 others at Marshall County High School in Benton, about 20 miles southeast of Paducah.
The attack started at 7:57 a.m. and ended when sheriff’s deputies arrested the boy at 8:06 a.m., authorities said. For a rural school district, a police response time of nine minutes is not bad. But it was not quick enough to thwart the shooting before many students were harmed.
So shortly after the shooting, Republican state Sen. Stephen West introduced Senate Bill 103, which would allow schools to appoint “an employee in good standing of a local public school district or private or parochial school” with a concealed-carry license to become an armed “marshal” at the school.
