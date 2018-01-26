Man Opened Fire on Officers While Being Pursued in North Hollywood Area, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is in custody after he allegedly shot at officers during a pursuit through the North Hollywood area Friday morning.

Officers began chasing the man about 2:05 a.m. and the pursuit concluded in the area of Atoll Avenue and Leadwell Street in Valley Glen, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lopez said.

It was unclear why officers were initially pursuing the man, but when the vehicle chase ended he fled the scene on foot.

During the foot pursuit the man opened fire on officers, who then returned fire, Lopez said.

No one was struck in the shooting.

Authorities immediately set up a perimeter to search for the man, who was later taken into custody, Lopez said.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police were initially concerned there may have been a second suspect, but later determined there was not, Lopez said.