Michelin Star Chef James Syhabout’s ‘Hawker Fare’ Easy & Essential Isan Thai & Lao Recipes

2 Michelin Starred Chef and the owner of the hugely popular Hawker Fare restaurant in San Francisco James Syhabout joined us live with stories and recipes from his new cookbook “Hawker Fare – Stories and Recipes from a Refugee Chef Isan Thai and Laos Roots” The book is available at all book stores and on Amazon. For more information you can also follow James on social media on Instagram @JamesSyhabout and on Twitter @James_Syhabout.
