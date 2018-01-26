More Than 5 People Detained After Child Found Dead in Riverside County Home: Sheriff’s Officials

An investigation has been launched after a young child was found dead in a Riverside County home on Friday, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Cannes Avenue in the community of Highgrove before 7 a.m., according to Deputy Mike Vasquez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The juvenile was already dead when officials arrived. Investigators did not immediately release the victim’s age or gender.

Several adults were detained on suspicion of involvement with the death, Vasquez said.

He could not give a specific number but said it was more than five, and they were possibly residents of the home.

Detectives are not ruling out any possibilities as it is early in the investigation, Vasquez said.

According to the Riverside Press-Enterpise, a woman at the scene could be overhead speaking into her phone, saying, “My niece murdered her daughter.”

Two women at the scene who identified themselves as relatives told the newspaper the child’s mother had mental health issues.

Highgrove is a small community located between Riverside and Grand Terrace.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this report.