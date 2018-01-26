Oklahoma Man Found Guilty of Murder in Deaths of Long Beach Woman and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

An Oklahoma man with a history of mental illness was convicted Friday of shooting and killing a Long Beach woman and her 4-year-old daughter as they returned home from grocery shopping in 2016.

It took a jury only hours to find Brandon Colbert, 24, guilty of murder in the deaths of Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel. Colbert also was convicted of attempted murder of Mancera’s longtime boyfriend, Luis Anaya.

Prosecutors have never explained why Colbert — a native of Tulsa, Okla., who came to California for the first time just days before the slayings — would gun down the mother and child on a Long Beach street in August 2016.

He was arrested for stealing a car days after the shooting, but those charges were dropped. Months later, police matched Colbert to DNA found on a spent shotgun shell at the crime scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.