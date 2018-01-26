$50,000 Reward Offered for Leads in Hit-and-Run Death of Baldwin Hills Chef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loved ones gathered at the site where a 52-year-old chef was killed in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run as they and authorities pleaded for information on the vehicle involved on Friday.

Bruno Commereuc was riding his motorcycle down Arlington Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood last week, on Jan. 15, when the crash occurred, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Commereuc was struck by a silver Nissan 350-Z that turned left on 54th Street from Arlington Avenue, colliding with Commereuc on Arlington Avenue, police said.

The driver did not stop or attempt to render aid. A Latino man may have been behind the wheel, investigators said.

The 52-year-old later died from his injuries.

Commereuc worked as an executive chef at Normandie Bakery, located at the corner of Cochran Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in Baldwin Hills.

The French native's wife, Analayn Revilla, described him as big-hearted free spirit who loved riding his motorcycle and, of course, cooking.

"We really lost a beautiful spirit," she said tearfully. "Try and find it in your heart to come forward and let's close this circle, rather than leaving it open-ended and having so many hearts broken."

Revilla said she had her late husband were planning to move to France and open up a restaurant there.

Commereuc was born in Normandy region and moved to Los Angeles 25 years ago. He had been a fixture in local culinary community since, rising from an apprentice position to become an executive chef.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Los Angeles City Council for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.